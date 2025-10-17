Our JoBlo Animated Videos YouTube channel surpasses 5 million subscriber milestone

We’re celebrating a major milestone here at JoBlo, as our JoBlo Animated Videos YouTube channel has officially surpassed the 5 million subscriber mark! This is our 4th YouTube channel to blow past 1,000,000 subscribers, with those other channels being JoBlo Movie Clips (7.92M subscribers), JoBlo Superheroes (2.03M subscribers), and JoBlo Movie Network (2.56M subscribers). It’s been a pleasure to watch these channels grow throughout the years, and we’re thrilled to know that so many movie fans are enjoying the content posted to each outlet.

JoBlo Animated Videos is home to several cool features and categories, each revolving around the animation medium, including the Latest Animated Trailers, Animated Movie Clips, Animation Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes, Exclusive Animated Movie & Television Interviews, as well as our extensive archive of videos from years past. Each category encompasses a wide array of animated features and TV series, featuring videos from major studios and emerging artists. The variety of the channel speaks to the vastness of animation and creativity throughout the entertainment industry.

Other channels that continue to thrive within our YouTube network include JoBlo Sci-Fi 4K (318K subscribers), JoBlo Action 4K (676K subscribers), Loving the 80’s (133K subscribers), JoBlo Awfully Good Movies (11.2K subscribers), JoBlo Originals (944K subscribers), JoBlo Horror (874K subscribers), JoBlo Horror Originals (248K subscribers), JoBlo Behind-the-Scenes + Bloopers (110K subscribers), and JoBlo Celebrity Access (19.1K subscribers), where you can find insghtiful interviews with celebrities and filmmakers about all your favorite films and television shows.

Be sure to check out our latest channels, JoBlo Sci-Fi 4K, where all things weird and wild dwell, JoBlo Action 4K, where the best bone-crunching fights and delicious one-liners reside, and Loving the 80’s, where you can relive one of the greatest eras in cinema one nostalgic clip at a time!

We’d like to thank everyone who’s subscribed to the JoBlo Animated Videos YouTube channel so far. We’ve got exciting plans for the channel, and can’t wait to share more about original features, reviews, and more that will help make the channel your one-stop shop for all things animation in the entertainment industry. From all of us here at JoBlo, stay animated, and thank you again!