JoBlo launches the Sci-Fi 4K YouTube channel!

Launched in 1998, the JoBlo Movie Network branched out into the world of YouTube with the JoBlo YouTube Network in 2011 and has grown over the years with 13 separate channels, totaling over 20 million subscribers and more than 15 billion lifetime views. You can check out our YouTube stats and get links to all of the channels on JoBloYouTubeNetwork.com – but what we really want to bring your attention to today is the latest channel on the network: the JoBlo Sci-Fi 4K channel!

The newly launched JoBlo Sci-Fi 4K channel is for sci-fi fans, run by sci-fi fans, and will gather together high quality clips from several decades worth of science fiction classics. The official description lets us know it will feature all of the coolest darkest and creepiest science fiction moments from the past 50 years… all in gorgeous high-res 4K quality! Stay tuned for daily updates and more 4K insanity to come!

If you love science fiction, the JoBlo Sci-Fi 4K channel is for you – so click over to YouTube and check it out, and don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there! We already have a couple months worth of clips on there, showing off some of the best moments from (as of right now) Jurassic World, Fallout, The Boys, Stargate, M3GAN, 12 Monkeys, Starship Troopers, Tremors, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, entries in the Resident Evil franchise, and more. And there’s a lot more to come! Here are some of our most popular clips: