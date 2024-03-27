Have Your Say! JoBlo’s Movie Database now allows you to rate movies

Last Updated on March 28, 2024

While you’ve been reading our reviews for over twenty-five years now and hopefully using our movie database to keep track of every new movie that’s coming out, it’s time for you to have your say. That’s right! At long last, we here at JoBlo are giving you the chance to rate movies when they get released! Given how passionate and intriguing the votes were for the recent Golden Schmoes Awards, we decided that giving our readers the opportunity to rate new movies was long overdue!

As of right now, you can check out our New Movies section and add your ratings. All you need to do is click on the title you want to rate. You’ll see our JoBlo rating (based on our published reviews), and you can add your own user rating.

Just click on the star rating to add your vote! The votes will be averaged out for our official viewer rating.

The whole process is pretty simple, and you can just use your existing Google Accounts. To note, you can only vote on movies that have already opened in theaters (or been released to streaming). We don’t want people voting on films they haven’t seen. As each new movie opens, we’ll enable functionality to allow you to vote. For instance, this weekend, we see the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The screenings begin on Thursday night, so starting Friday morning, you’ll be able to add your rating. You can also rate any film in our database that’s already been released.

You can also rate new movies by clicking the star rating at the bottom of our film reviews:

Hopefully, you all will find this a fun new way to offer your opinions on all the latest Hollywood has to offer. We put a lot of value into what our readers think of the current crop of movies, so we think this might be a really interesting way to keep track of what people think of all the movies that are coming out!