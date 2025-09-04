Jodie Comer and Harry Melling set to star in “Stuffed”, a Musical/Horror/Romance

I always find it so fascinating how pliable the horror genre is. You can have such a wide variety of films within the genre, and fans seem open to it, so long as it takes the horror part somewhat seriously. While I’ve never really been into musicals myself, I’ve still checked out films like Your Monster, Repo: The Genetic Opera, and, of course, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Can’t say I’ve liked them all but hey, I can at least say that I tried. And now, Emmy Winner Jodie Comer and Harry Melling are combining forces to make Stuffed, a musical/romance/horror film.

Stuffed follows: “ Araminta (Comer), a brooding taxidermist whose secret ambition is to stuff a human specimen. When she meets Bernie (Melling), a lonely man so afraid of being forgotten that he volunteers himself, their pact unexpectedly evolves into a haunting romance .” I’m already intrigued by the plot, so here’s hoping the musical holds up to the concept!

The film is expected to start filming on September 15th in South Wales and will mark the debut of writer-director Theo Rhys. Joss Holden-Rea also holds a co-writing credit as well as composing the music for the film. Thys had actually already made Stuffed in the form of a short film, with it having received the Midnight Jury and Audience Awards at SXSW 2021, as well as getting a BAFTA nomination in 2022. If you’re into musicals, this is clearly something to keep an eye out for.

Jodie Comer impressed earlier this summer in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, while Harry Melling has put his Harry Potter past behind him, having standout performances in The Queen’s Gambit and the Cannes hit, Pillion. The films boasts a pretty impressive creative team with cinematographer Wyatt Garfield (A Different Man), Oscar winning editor Chris Dickens (Slumdog Millionaire), production designer Beck Rainford (Apollo 13: Survival), costume designer Holly Rebecca (His House), hair and make-up designer Kat Morgan (The Outrun), production sound mixer Paul Paragon (Road House), and BAFTA nominated casting director Kahleen Crawford (All of Us Strangers).