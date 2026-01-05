Movie News

New poster for The Death of Robin Hood tells you that he was no hero; trailer drops tomorrow

By
Posted 8 hours ago
death of robin hooddeath of robin hood

Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård are set to star in The Death of Robin Hood. Michael Sarnoski, who directed Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One, has written and directed the retelling, with Arrival and The Prestige producer Aaron Ryder on board as a producer on the film. Per Deadline, “The film is a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale. Set of its time, the film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation. Production is due to begin in February 2025.”

A24 has now released a dramatic-looking new one-sheet poster for The Death of Robin Hood, which tells you outright with the tagline, “He was no hero.” Jackman’s look is teased as he looks older and weathered, but is adorned with the familiar fatigues of Robin of Locksley. Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) also star in the reimagining. Check it out below. The trailer is set to drop tomorrow.

Ryder and producer Andrew Swett, of Ryder Picture Company, explain, “This is not the story of Robin Hood we’ve all come to know. Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic.” Director Sarnoski added, “It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

Alexander Black of Lyrical Media will also be on board the project as a producer. Black would chime in, “We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC.”

Source: A24
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,173 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Hugh Jackman News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Speed Racer, 4KSpeed Racer, 4K

Movie News

Speed Racer is coming to 4K in 2026

Posted 3 hours ago
Speed Racer was a notorious financial flop for the Wachowskis, but now it is considered a classic, and a 4K reissue is finally coming.
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 4 days ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.