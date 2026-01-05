New poster for The Death of Robin Hood tells you that he was no hero; trailer drops tomorrow

Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård are set to star in The Death of Robin Hood. Michael Sarnoski, who directed Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One, has written and directed the retelling, with Arrival and The Prestige producer Aaron Ryder on board as a producer on the film. Per Deadline, “The film is a darker reimagining of the classic Robin Hood tale. Set of its time, the film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation. Production is due to begin in February 2025.”

A24 has now released a dramatic-looking new one-sheet poster for The Death of Robin Hood, which tells you outright with the tagline, “He was no hero.” Jackman’s look is teased as he looks older and weathered, but is adorned with the familiar fatigues of Robin of Locksley. Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) also star in the reimagining. Check it out below. The trailer is set to drop tomorrow.

Ryder and producer Andrew Swett, of Ryder Picture Company, explain, “This is not the story of Robin Hood we’ve all come to know. Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic.” Director Sarnoski added, “It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

Alexander Black of Lyrical Media will also be on board the project as a producer. Black would chime in, “We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC.”

