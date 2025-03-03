The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs season 7 premiere welcomes Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas as a special guest

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 7 is set to consist of monthly double feature episodes hosted by the legendary drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs, airing on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services on the first Friday of every month. The season premieres on Friday, March 7 at 9pm ET – and it has been revealed that Spencer Charnas, frontman of the metal band Ice Nine Kills, is going to be a special guest during the premiere double feature!

Joe Bob wrote on social media, “ For our season premiere, we’re having a 100th birthday party. If you’re a horror fan then you already know what we’re celebrating. If you’re not a horror fan, you’ll want to watch anyway for our deep-dive into American history. If you just love monsters, you’ll want to tune in for the complete destruction of the handsome face of Spencer Charnas, lead singer of the metal band Ice Nine Kills, as we transform him into our version of the man who invented special effects makeup. And if you love European cinema, you’ll want to stay up late for our second feature, which is so outrageous it was censored in every country that showed it—but never in the same way twice! “

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 7 will feature more than 30 different genre movies, and it’s all getting started with a 100th birthday celebration for “the first great American horror film,” which is expected to be the silent, 1925 version of The Phantom of the Opera, starring Lon Chaney. Which ties in with the tribute to “the man who invested special effects makeup.” The titles of movies being shown on The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs are usually not officially announced until Joe Bob does his introduction on the episodes.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

