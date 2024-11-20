Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage is coming to Shudder on Friday the 13th in December

Last month, legendary drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs hosted a double feature of Friday the 13th movies on AMC, and now it has been confirmed that his next Shudder (and AMC+) special is going to air on a Friday the 13th! That is December 13th, and the special is called Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage .

Shudder shared the following information: Snow is falling and the bodies are piling up for Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage, when Joe Bob and Darcy host two holiday horror flicks featuring so much bloodshed that Santa will think twice before coming down this chimney. Details on the two movies that are going to be shown are likely to be kept under wraps until Joe Bob introduces them on the show.

The special will premiere live on Friday, December 13th and will then be available on demand as of December 15th. It will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Joe Bob has a series called The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs on Shudder, and we usually see multiple specials, like Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage, in between seasons of the show. On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema.

Earlier this year, Shudder renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season that was designed to make sure Joe Bob would be an even more consistent presence on the streaming service throughout the year. Normally, a season of The Last Drive-In would see Joe Bob hosting double features every Friday for ten weeks straight. The sixth season took a different approach, having Joe Bob host a single movie every other Friday. Following a special Roger Corman double feature on March 15th, season 6 officially got started on March 29th and it wrapped up with a six movie marathon called The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon (with special guest Rhonda Shear of USA Up All Night!) on August 30th. Before we got to the end of season 6, it had already been announced that Shudder had renewed The Last Drive-In for season 7. It hasn’t been revealed what sort of approach is going to be taken for that season, which will premiere sometime in 2025.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

