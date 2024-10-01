John Amos, who played the dad on Good Times, Cleo McDowell in Coming to America, and more, dies at 84

The hits keep coming this week as word reaches the masses that John Amos, the beloved actor who played James Evans Sr. on Good Times, Cleo McDowell from Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy Coming to America, and much more, has passed away at 84.

Amos died on August 21 in Los Angeles of natural causes, his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, announced.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” he said in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

With a promising football career ahead of him while playing at Colorado State University, Amos set his sights on training camp tryouts for the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League. While the gridiron life suited him, a career in film and television took precedence after scoring the role of WJN-TV weatherman Gordy Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Audiences quickly warmed to John Amos, recognizing his talent and uncanny ability to transform into his characters. He earned an Emmy nod for his role as Toby, the adult version of Junta Kinte, in the 1977 miniseries Roots. In 1974, Amos joined the cast of Good Times, playing James Evans Sr. With Florida actress Esther Rolle at his side, the duo endeared themselves to audiences. Good Times, a show about a family living in an inner-city Chicago apartment, resonated with viewers, cementing Amos’ legacy for generations through reruns and discounted box sets.

Amos played James Evans Sr. for three seasons before discomfort with the material inspired him to quit the iconic sitcom. Amos felt the storylines around James and Florida’s oldest son, J.J. (Jimmie Walker), were silly and stereotypical. After bringing his criticism to the public, plans began to write James out of the series. So, at the start of season four, James Evans Sr. died in a car accident in a two-part episode, ending Amos’ run on the show. Fans of the show were left gutted when the episodes aired in 1976.

Beyond Good Times, Mary Tyler Moore, and guest roles on shows like Murder, She Wrote, One Life to Live, Hunter, The Love Boat, and more, audiences remember Amos for his brilliant role as Cleo McDowell in 1988’s Coming to America. Cleo, the owner of McDowell’s, a fast-food restaurant not unlike McDonald’s, gives Murphy’s Akeem his first job after relocating to Queens. Amos’ performance in the film is warm, slightly weasely, and unforgettable. Let’s not dismiss his brilliant roles in The West Wing and Men in Trees. The list of Amos’ solid performances goes on and on.

John Amos’ acting credits include 121 roles in films, television shows, and other media. His last feature role is in Terry Loane’s 2023 drama The Great Escaper, where he plays Lincoln Jefferson Adams.

John Amos is survived by his son, K.C., and his daughter, Shannon. We at JoBlo wish Mr. Amos safe passage to the Great Hereafter and our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fans.