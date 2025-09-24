John Boyega on how he would have improved Star Wars sequels if he was producer

Star Wars may have been a lifesaver for John Boyega, pulling him out of certain poverty, but even he recognizes just how much is wrong with the sequel trilogy of The Force Awakens, The Last Jed and The Rise of Skywalker, saying if he were in charge, things would have been much different.

John Boyega appeared at this year’s Florida Supercorn, where he was asked about the Star Wars films he was part of, playing First Order member Finn. As per Popverse, Boyega told the gathered crowd, “If I was a producer on Star Wars from the beginning.You would have had a whole completely different thing. It would be mad. First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We’re not doing that. The first thing we’re going to do is fulfill their story, fulfill their legacy. We’re going to make a good moment of handing on the baton…But Luke Skywalker wouldn’t be disappearing on a rock. Hell no. Standing there and he’s, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more.”

Not only would John Boyega have done more justice to Han and Luke, he would have given the new additions far more weight. “Our new characters will not be OP’s in these movies. They won’t just grab stuff and know what to do with it. No. You’ve got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I’d do that.” As far as some of the material he might pull from for his own Star Wars twists (including video games), John Boyega added, “I’d look to the Old Republic stories. And see what we can add to the continuation of that. I would definitely want to see Force Unleashed stories in there. I would try to expand the Star Wars universe as much as possible while respecting the lore. If we’re expanding the lore, we have to do it in within the respective boundaries that stay true.”

What do you think of John Boyega’s interpretation of how the Star Wars sequels should have been managed? What could have really saved them?