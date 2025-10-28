John Carpenter concert will be livestreamed this Halloween

Legendary genre filmmaker John Carpenter often composed the scores for his own movies, and he created some awesome music in the process. In recent years, he has started performing his music live in concert – and in fact, he just performed at the Belasco in Los Angeles last weekend with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, and they’ll be doing more shows this weekend. Even if you’re not in Los Angeles, you’ll have a chance to watch a Carpenter concert this weekend, as it has just been announced that Carpenter is teaming with Veeps.com and Cineverse’s Bloody Disgusting for a global livestream this Friday, October 31st. Yes, Halloween!

The concert will be broadcast worldwide via a livestream that will begin at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. A press release notes that ticket access for the livestream will be available to fans globally on Veeps.com. Screambox subscribers in the U.S. will also be able to stream the concert live. More details will be available at TheOfficialJohnCarpenter.com.

Carpenter provided the following statement: “ I’ve been setting my nightmares, dreams, and visions to music for a very long time. Partnering with Bloody Disgusting and Veeps lets us share that experience beyond Los Angeles and New York, so music and horror fans everywhere can feel it live, loud, and in real time this Halloween. “

This event is called John Carpenter Live: Halloween from Los Angeles and is being produced by Storm King Productions, the production company founded and led by Sandy King, in association with Bloody Disgusting and Veeps.com, a Live Nation company.

Carpenter has released four albums of music called Lost Themes. The movie scores he has composed over the decades include Dark Star, Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, The Fog, Escape from New York, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Christine, Big Trouble in Little China, Prince of Darkness, They Live, Body Bags, In the Mouth of Madness, Village of the Damned, Escape from L.A., Vampires, Ghosts of Mars, Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends.

Will you be checking out the livestream of John Carpenter’s concert this Friday? Let us know by leaving a comment below.