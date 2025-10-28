Horror Movie News

John Carpenter concert will be livestreamed this Halloween

By
Posted 7 hours ago
John Carpenter will be playing his music live in concert this Friday - and the event will be livestreamed globally!John Carpenter will be playing his music live in concert this Friday - and the event will be livestreamed globally!

Legendary genre filmmaker John Carpenter often composed the scores for his own movies, and he created some awesome music in the process. In recent years, he has started performing his music live in concert – and in fact, he just performed at the Belasco in Los Angeles last weekend with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, and they’ll be doing more shows this weekend. Even if you’re not in Los Angeles, you’ll have a chance to watch a Carpenter concert this weekend, as it has just been announced that Carpenter is teaming with Veeps.com and Cineverse’s Bloody Disgusting for a global livestream this Friday, October 31st. Yes, Halloween!

The concert will be broadcast worldwide via a livestream that will begin at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. A press release notes that ticket access for the livestream will be available to fans globally on Veeps.comScreambox subscribers in the U.S. will also be able to stream the concert live. More details will be available at TheOfficialJohnCarpenter.com.

Carpenter provided the following statement: “I’ve been setting my nightmares, dreams, and visions to music for a very long time. Partnering with Bloody Disgusting and Veeps lets us share that experience beyond Los Angeles and New York, so music and horror fans everywhere can feel it live, loud, and in real time this Halloween.

This event is called John Carpenter Live: Halloween from Los Angeles and is being produced by Storm King Productions, the production company founded and led by Sandy King, in association with Bloody Disgusting and Veeps.com, a Live Nation company.

Carpenter has released four albums of music called Lost Themes. The movie scores he has composed over the decades include Dark Star, Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, The Fog, Escape from New York, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Christine, Big Trouble in Little China, Prince of Darkness, They Live, Body Bags, In the Mouth of Madness, Village of the Damned, Escape from L.A., Vampires, Ghosts of Mars, Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends.

Will you be checking out the livestream of John Carpenter’s concert this Friday? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,343 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest John Carpenter News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 3 weeks ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 6 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?