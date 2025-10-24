John Carpenter and Robert Carradine reunite on an episode of the Party Nerds Pop-Cast podcast

Actors Richard Gabai and Robert Carradine who both have notable “nerd” credits in their filmographies. Gabai, perhaps the only Hollywood personality who has won both an Emmy and a USA Up All Night B-movie award, has starred in the likes of Assault of the Party Nerds and Virgin High, and has also directed films such as Justice and produced the Emmy-winning series The Bay. Carradine is best known for starring as Lewis Skolnick in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise – although some may known him as Sam McGuire from Disney’s Lizzie McGuire, and with his Revenge of the Nerds co-star Curtis Armstrong he also hosted a competition show I really enjoyed, King of the Nerds. As we shared last month, Gabai and Carradine have joined forces to host a pop culture podcast called Party Nerds Pop-Cast, where they “spill the Hollywood tea with celebrity guests and crazy behind-the-scenes stories.” And with a week to go before Halloween arrives, they have scored the perfect guest for their podcast: legendary filmmaker (and, of course, Halloween director) John Carpenter!

This podcast recording was a reunion for Carpenter and Carradine, as Carradine had roles in Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars, Escape from L.A., and Body Bags. You can watch them reminisce about their experiences working together in the video embedded below – and yes, Carpenter is exactly the sort of amusing podcast guest you would expect him to be. At one point, he even asks the hosts how long he’ll be “held prisoner” to this interview.

The Party Nerds Pop-Cast highlights movies, television, actors, and directors through deep dives and free-flowing conversations. Hollywood icons share experiences, secrets, and career highlights as they go down memory lane and look forward to the ever-changing Hollywood landscape. Episodes of the brand new show release weekly every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. PST.

In addition to John Carpenter, the episodes released so far have featured interviews with Ed Begley Jr., Veronica Cartwright, Brian Krause, Daniel Roebuck, Michelle Bauer, Nathan Dean Parsons, Fred Olen Ray, Sean Gunn, David Zucker, Claudia Christian, Michael Biehn, Jim O’Heir, and Clint Howard. Upcoming guests include Jen Lilly, Robert Pine, William (Billy) McNamara, Don “The Dragon” Wilson, Melinda Clarke, Bruce Boxleitner, Burt Ward, Ethan Embry, Christopher Atkins, Eric Roberts, Greg Evigan, Patrick Fabian, Anson Williams, Dee Wallace, Robert Hays, Sean Patrick Flanery, Stephen Tobolowsky, Jesse Hutch, Deep Roy, and special surprise guests.

