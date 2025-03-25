John Carpenter says he would “love to direct again,” but will we ever see another movie from the great filmmaker?

It’s been 15 years since the last John Carpenter movie, but the genre master says “directing is the love of my life.”

John Carpenter hasn’t directed a movie in 15 years, but the man who gave us Halloween, Escape from New York, and The Thing is keen to get back behind the camera.

While speaking with Variety, Carpenter was asked if he has plans to direct anytime soon. “ Plans? I don’t know. I would love to direct again, given the right circumstances, ” he said. “ But I’m not the same kid anymore who will do it for any amount of money. I can’t back into a budget anymore. I’m too old. It’s too hard. But directing is the love of my life. I’ll never stop loving that. “

Although I won’t hold my breath for another John Carpenter film, it’s good to know that his passion is still there. His last film, The Ward, wasn’t received all that well upon its release in 2010. Carpenter certainly doesn’t need to prove anything at this point, but there’s a part of me that wishes he would come back one more time to show why he’s a master of the craft.

Carpenter will soon receive a long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an honour he never imagined as a child. “ Well, it does have a significance because I will be on the sacred boulevard, ” Carpenter said. “ My name will be on it. I never expected that when I was a kid coming into Los Angeles from Bowling Green, Kentucky. I didn’t know any of this was going to happen, so it’s unbelievable. “

Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, provided the following statement: “ The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to pay tribute to director John Carpenter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has forever shaped the horror genre and has created lasting cinematic masterpieces. It is an honor to dedicate a star to such a talented and influential director. ” The ceremony is scheduled for April 3rd.

Over the last 15 years, Carpenter has been doubling down on his music career. He’s released a handful of studio albums in collaboration with his son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. He has also provided the scores for several movies, including David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy.

Would you like to see John Carpenter direct another movie?