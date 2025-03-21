John Carpenter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony scheduled for April

Back in June of last year, the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors announced that more than thirty new stars are going to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025 (and into 2026), with the latest batch of honorees including legendary filmmaker John Carpenter. Honorees have up to two years after they are chosen to set a date for their ceremonies – and now, it has been confirmed that Carpenter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 11:30 AM PT.

Carpenter’s will be the 2,806th star to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the dedication will take place at 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. You don’t have to show up at that address to see the ceremony, though. The event will be streamed live exclusively at WalkofFame.com. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Steve Nissen will serve as the emcee.

Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, provided the following statement: “ The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to pay tribute to director John Carpenter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has forever shaped the horror genre and has created lasting cinematic masterpieces. It is an honor to dedicate a star to such a talented and influential director. “

John Carpenter directed the films Dark Star, Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, Someone’s Watching Me!, The Fog, Escape from New York, The Thing, Christine, Starman, Big Trouble in Little China, Prince of Darkness, They Live, Memoirs of an Invisible Man, In the Mouth of Madness, Village of the Damned, Escape from L.A., Vampires, Ghosts of Mars, and The Ward, as well as the mini-series Elvis. He also contributed to the anthologies Body Bags and Masters of Horror, and directed (remotely) the TV show Suburban Screams. He wrote several of the films he directed, wrote some more that he didn’t direct (Eyes of Laura Mars, Zuma Beach, Better Late Than Never, Black Moon Rising, El Diablo, Blood River, Silent Predators), and composed the scores for many of his own films (plus the recent Halloween sequel trilogy). He will, of course, receive his star in the category of Motion Pictures.

