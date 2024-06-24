Robert Englund and John Carpenter to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

More than thirty new stars are going to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025 (and into 2026), with the new batch of honorees who will be receiving stars (in the categories of motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, radio, recording, and sports entertainment) having been chosen by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors. Variety reports that that honorees include Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman, Toni Vaz, Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Misty Copeland, Alan Cumming, Adam Carolla, Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban, WAR, Prince, David Beckham, and Orel Hershiser… but the two honorees that stand out more than any others on this list for us here in the Arrow in the Head horror section of JoBlo are character actor Robert Englund and legendary filmmaker John Carpenter!

Englund has racked up over 170 (and counting) acting credits over the course of a career that stretches back to the 1974 film Buster and Billie. He is, of course, best known for playing the role of dream-stalking murderer Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Not only did he play that character in eight feature films, from the original A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 to the Friday the 13th crossover Freddy vs. Jason in 2003, but he also hosted 44 episodes of the anthology series Freddy’s Nightmares as Freddy, voiced the character on an episode of The Simpsons, and played Freddy again on an episode of the sitcom The Goldbergs.

John Carpenter directed the films Dark Star, Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, Someone’s Watching Me!, The Fog, Escape from New York, The Thing, Christine, Starman, Big Trouble in Little China, Prince of Darkness, They Live, Memoirs of an Invisible Man, In the Mouth of Madness, Village of the Damned, Escape from L.A., Vampires, Ghosts of Mars, and The Ward, as well as the mini-series Elvis. He also contributed to the anthologies Body Bags and Masters of Horror. He wrote several of the films he directed, wrote some more that he didn’t direct (Eyes of Laura Mars, Zuma Beach, Better Late Than Never, Black Moon Rising, El Diablo, Blood River, Silent Predators), and composed the scores for many of his own films (plus the recent Halloween sequel trilogy).

Chairman Peter Roth had this to say about the new batch of Hollywood Walk of Fame star honorees: “ The Walk of Fame has made history again! As Chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025. Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields. The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway! “

Variety notes that honorees have up to two years after they are chosen to set a date for their ceremonies.

It’s great to hear that Robert Englund, John Carpenter, and several of the other honorees will have their names added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What do you think of this year’s group of honorees? Let us know by leaving a comment below.