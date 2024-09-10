John Woo developing a “half-musical” as his next project & jokes it will be his first movie that won’t need a stuntman

John Woo is developing a “half-musical” as his next project, joking that it will be his first movie where he won’t need a stuntman.

When you think of John Woo, you think of action. With movies such as The Killer, Hard Boiled, Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2, and more, the director has delivered some of the greatest action in the history of cinema, but his next project will be a big departure. While speaking with Empire, John Woo confirmed that his next movie will be a “ half-musical ” made in collaboration with Sparks, the pop and rock duo formed by brothers Ron and Russell Mael.

“ My next project is actually a half-musical, ” Woo said. “ I’m going to be working with the Sparks Brothers, who wrote the script and songs — we are just starting work on some changes to the script. ” The director then joked that this “ will be my first movie where I don’t need to hire a stuntman. ” Woo has wanted to tackle a musical for some time, even coming close to helming an adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera starring John Travolta in the ’90s. Sparks recently posted a photo with John Woo, teasing the project.

Legendary filmmaker John Woo + Sparks = ???? #xcrucior pic.twitter.com/ttrSQ37DAE — S P A R K S (@sparksofficial) September 5, 2024

The hashtag mentions X Crucior, a project announced by Focus Features two years ago, which has merely been described as a “ musical epic. ” I’m intrigued.

Woo’s latest film was an English-language remake of his own 1989 action classic: The Killer. The new version stars Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a mysterious assassin known as the Queen of the Dead. When she refuses to kill a young blind woman (Diana Silvers) on the orders of her handler, Finn (Sam Worthington), her world implodes, and she finds herself on the run, attracting the attention of police investigator Sy (Omar Sy). Unfortunately (and perhaps predictably), the remake has received mixed reviews, including one from our own Alex Maidy.