John Woo’s A Better Tomorrow, The Killer and Hard-Boiled Return to Theaters in 4K

Fresh off their new 4K restorations by Shout! Factory, three of John Woo’s most iconic Hong Kong action films are heading back to theaters. Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment Company, Hong Kong Cinema Classics, and GKIDS are rolling out A Better Tomorrow, The Killer and Hard-Boiled nationwide. Hard-Boiled kicks off the series on January 25th, 26th and 28th. A Better Tomorrow follows on March 1st, 2nd and 4th, while The Killer wraps up the series on April 5th, 6th and 8th.

The releases follow a regional run during the Hong Kong Cinema Classics series, which included the Woo films alongside gems like the A Chinese Ghost Story trilogy. Here in Montreal, several John Woo screenings even sold out, showing just how strong the demand is for these classics.

Why These Three Films Matter

Among Woo’s extensive filmography, these three titles stand as defining works. They established his partnership with Chow Yun-Fat, shaped the “heroic bloodshed” subgenre, and paved the way for his crossover to Hollywood. All three played the international festival and midnight-movie circuits, helping cement his reputation as a genre master.

A Better Tomorrow (1986)

Woo’s breakout hit pairs him with Chow Yun-Fat for the first time. Chow plays Mark Gor, the trench-coat-wearing, matchstick-chewing gangster whose supporting role nonetheless turned him into an instant icon. The story centers on a cop (Leslie Cheung) and his brother (Ti Lung), a reluctant gangster caught in a violent feud. The movie became a massive hit across Asia and helped redefine Hong Kong action cinema.

The Killer (1989)

The film that truly launched Woo and Chow internationally, The Killer stars Chow as a stylish, guilt-ridden hitman who accidentally blinds a nightclub singer and tries to set things right. Danny Lee plays the determined cop pursuing him, and their unlikely connection is part of what makes the movie so compelling. Woo’s mix of operatic action, Catholic guilt and tragic brotherhood reached a new level here.

Hard-Boiled (1992)

Woo’s final Hong Kong film before heading to Hollywood remains one of the most celebrated action movies ever made. Chow Yun-Fat plays Tequila, a tough, jazz-loving cop who teams up with an undercover officer (Tony Leung) to take down a ruthless gang. The movie’s gunfights—especially the famous hospital sequence—are some of the most intricate and influential action set pieces ever filmed. Its success led directly to Woo being hired for Hard Target at Universal.

Why You Should See Them in Theaters

If you’ve never seen these films on the big screen, this is the moment. The 4K restorations bring out the texture, chaos and elegance of Woo’s style in a way home viewing can’t quite match. Each film is absolutely worth revisiting, and The Killer and Hard-Boiled remain genuine masterpieces. Get your tickets HERE.