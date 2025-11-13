Nicolas Cage reunites with John Woo for Gambino — a film about New York crime boss Carlo Gambino

Nicolas Cage can soon be seen in the biblical horror film, The Carpenter’s Son. Our Tyler Nichols thought the film had some interesting aspects, but ultimately came up short with a 5/10 rating in his review that said, “Ultimately, The Carpenter’s Son has some intriguing moments but it mostly feels a bit stale. It seems like they veered off too much for religious folks, and kept in line too much to be an entertaining horror film. It’s Biblical in nature, but never really gets to the meat of anything important. Cage isn’t very prominent, and something feels off about him when he is. His delivery could gain the film a bit of cult status, as it definitely allows for some unintentionally funny moments. Which is never what you’re going for with a film that’s often so deathly serious like this.”

Soon, Cage is set to reunite with John Woo after the two made their popular action film Face/Off. Cage actually reunited with Woo before for the Native American-themed World War II film Windtalkers, but according to Deadline, they will now be working on a crime film about the notorious New York crime kingpin Carlo Gambino, titled Gambino. Woo will be directing the film from a screenplay written by George Gallo, known for Midnight Run, the first Bad Boys and Double Take, and Oscar winner Nick Vallelonga, whose credits include the Academy Award-winning Green Book.

Per Deadline, “The movie will follow Oscar winner Cage’s Carlo Gambino, a butcher’s son from Sicily, who rules New York’s underworld with quiet authority. But when his death sends shockwaves through the city, Pulitzer-winning journalist Jimmy Breslin follows the trail he left behind to uncover the man beneath the legend. Through the voices of those who loved him and those who feared him, Breslin peels back the composure that masked Gambino’s ruthlessness, revealing how this outsider rose to redefine power, loyalty and the American dream.”

Cassian Elwes will be producing with Edward Zeng (Following Harry) of NextG Films, Robert Daly Jr and David Lipper of Latigo Films (Not Without Hope). NextG Films is also financing. Nicolas Cage, George Gallo and Nick Vallelonga are also attached to produce the film.