Johnny Depp says he has no “ill feelings” towards anyone after negative press

It feels like an eternity since Johnny Depp led a major motion picture. That doesn’t mean he’s been out of the spotlight – it’s just that he’s been in it for all the worst reasons. But now that the “soap opera” that came out of the trial with ex-wife Amber Heard has subsided, Depp is ready to move on, further insisting he holds no ill will against those involved.

Sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the release of his latest directorial effort, Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, Johnny Depp said he doesn’t want to hold resentment towards anyone – especially the media – over anything that transpired over the past few years. “Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map…endless stuff. I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?”

Even though Johnny Depp’s recent projects – which also include Jeanne du Barry, in which he plays Louis XV – aren’t of the blockbuster variety and he has spoken negatively towards Hollywood as of late, we can still see the actor being welcomed back in, even if it won’t be as Captain Jack Sparrow. On his remarks towards the industry, Depp said he has some regrets but found it necessary to speak the truth. “I had a few bouts with Hollywood over their particular easy way and the fluid three-act structure and all the stuff that is predictable. And I am sorry, but I had to get in there and whip it around a little bit…”

