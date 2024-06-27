Silicon Valley: Succession and Better Call Saul alum Jonathan Glatzer brings his latest project to AMC

Succession and Better Call Saul writer Jonathan Glatzer plans to take the people associated with Silicon Valley to task in a new show for AMC.

For the past several years, anytime Jonathan Glatzer picks up his proverbial pen, he creates content that gels for scores of fans. With 19 episodes of Succession, 20 episodes of Better Call Saul, 13 episodes of Bloodline, and more to his credit, Glatzer is one of the industry’s top talents in the realm of must-see television drama. I hope you’re ready for another exciting project from this in-demand creative. Glatzer is tackling Silicon Valley’s shady, seedy, and evolving world, where some of today’s most significant ideas live and die.

AMC Networks is giving the green light to Jonathan Glatzer’s untitled Silicon Valley series. Glatzer is writing the project. According to the project’s logline, Glatzer’s upcoming endeavor is set “inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, amid misguided corporate cultures, moony innovation labs and cutthroat private high schools.” The series centers on a scandal sparked by “the exploitation of personal data which unravels out of a rift between a self-appointed ‘inventor of the future’ tech CEO and his self-serving ‘performance psychologist.’ This act of corruption quickly spirals out of control for all involved, exposing the absurdities of ambition, corporate ethics, and the fallibility of the people who are shaping the future of our world.”

“Jonathan is a massive talent and AMC is lucky to be the home of this, his first series creation brought to life,” said AMC Networks’ president of entertainment and AMC Studios, Dan McDermott. “The show, which chronicles the lives of characters creating the world we will all inhabit, is right here and right now. Truth is stranger than fiction, especially here.” McDermott says Glatzer’s latest presents a “captivating, enthralling, authentic look behind the curtain of Silicon Valley.”

Regarding the Silicon Valley-centric project, Glatzer said “frighteningly self-involved people” control the tech Wonderland. We know scumbags are Glatzer’s bread and butter, and Silicon Valley is home to many. Someone is going to have a lot of fun playing Glatzer’s resident “tech bro,” I assure you.

“They radiate a bizarre, semi-deity-like energy, but even they cannot escape their own humanity,” Glatzer said about the kinds of people who slither through Silicon Valley. “So rather than do something directly about ‘tech,’ I wanted to focus on the people. And not just the titans, but the antsy wannabe titans, the kids and spouses of the wannabes; their housekeepers, their schools, their psychiatrists, their dogs and gurus alike, all of them living in this bubble where they truly believe — and perhaps rightly — they are inventing the future, dogs excepted.”

I can’t think of a better project for Glatzer to sink his teeth into. I hope he takes the people associated with Silicon Valley to task, exposing their habits, beliefs, and delusions in ways that only he can.