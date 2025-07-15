Jurassic World: Rebirth is stomping onto Digital sooner than you think after roaring at the global box office

The latest chapter of Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is heading to digital platforms faster than a Velociraptor running full speed toward a reflective kitchen cabinet door. According to DVDs Release Dates, Jurassic World: Rebirth comes to digital on August 5, 2025, just one month after stomping into cinemas!

Jurassic World: Rebirth is a colossal hit for Universal with a global box office total of $532.6M+ as of the time of this posting. While DC Studios and James Gunn’s Superman punched its way to the top of the box office charts this past weekend, plenty of people are still purchasing tickets to the latest Jurassic blockbuster, starring Scarlett Johansson alongside the most menacing creatures to walk the planet.

Jurassic World Rebirth sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling those where they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Johansson’s character is Zora Bennett, a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery hidden from the world for decades.” Bailey plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, with Ali as Zora’s most trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One, The Creator) directs Jurassic World: Rebirth from a screenplay by David Koepp.

When Screen Rant asked Edwards if he plans to helm a sequel, he said, “Maybe there’s something in there. But no, we tried to make this movie like a single standalone. When I look back on sequels, trilogies that I love, what they all have in common is that the first movie was on its own, and then it became a high-class problem of how do we now make the others? I’ve genuinely never talked about it with anybody. Not a single conversation with David Koepp or Frank Marshall or Universal about a sequel. I think everyone’s like (knocks on wood), all they want is for people to really like this movie and make the best film we can, and that’s it. And then it’s in the lap of the gods, everything else, really.”

