Rumor: A new Jurassic World movie is reportedly in the works with Scarlett Johansson returning to star

After sinking its jaws into $869.9 million at the global box office, Jurassic World Rebirth is here to take a victory lap around the rumor mill! According to industry leaker Daniel Richtman, Universal is ready to return to the theme park of bad ideas with a Jurassic sequel starring Scarlett Johansson’s covert operations expert Zoe Bennett. While no other details are available, the thought of Universal setting the table for another Jurassic World movie is a no-brainer.

$869.9 million is a nice chunk of couch change for the studio, with one of the most significant draws for Rebirth being its starry cast. Scarlett Johansson is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Let’s face facts: Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, Rupert Friend, and Ed Skrein only increase the sequel’s star power and appeal.

Remember that the near-$870 million total includes only theatrical returns. If you want Jurassic World Rebirth‘s real-deal earnings, you must factor in merchandising, digital sales, the film’s physical release, and more!

Jurassic World Rebirth sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling those where they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Johansson’s character is Zora Bennett, a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery hidden from the world for decades.” Bailey plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, with Ali as Zora’s most trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One, The Creator) directs Jurassic World: Rebirth from a screenplay by David Koepp. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Lucy), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Wicked), and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) lead the film’s all-star cast. The action-packed epic also stars Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Belchir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Do you think Scarlett Johansson is returning for another Jurassic World movie? What should Universal title the film? Jurassic World: Afterbirth? Jurassic World: Genesis? Jurassic World: Evolution? Yes, I know that last one is the name of a Jurassic video game series, but when has that ever stopped anyone? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.