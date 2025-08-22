Movie News

David Leitch on saying no to Jurassic World Rebirth, plus Gears of War movie update

Posted 2 hours ago
David Leitch was once in talks to direct what would become Jurassic World Rebirth, but he quickly left the project. At the time, it was reported that the exit was cordial, with Leitch and the studio simply having different ideas about the direction of the project.

While speaking with THR, Leitch and Kelly McCormick, his producing partner and wife, commented on their brief dalliance with the Jurassic franchise and why it didn’t work out. “If we jump into IP or a franchise, it’s got to be the right one at the right moment for all the right reasons,” McCormick said. “And we were very seduced by the amazing franchise that Jurassic is. But it’s harder and harder to make originals, and we just felt like, ‘If they go away, let’s try to make originals as much as possible as quickly as possible.’

Leitch added, “When you see an opportunity for material that’s original that you like that a studio is going to support and finance, we want to keep pushing for that.

Leitch eventually jumped into another IP, as he’s currently attached to direct a movie adaptation of the Gears of War video game franchise for Netflix. McCormick said they’re writing the script with Jon Spaihts right now and are “really excited about it.

There’s a lot of energy from [Gears of War company] The Coalition and from Netflix, because The Coalition is releasing a game in 2026,” she said. “We won’t hit that release date, but maybe something that feels relevant to the release of the new game. It’s an opportunity for David to do a war film, which he hasn’t gotten to do yet, and a bit of sci-fi in his own way with this beloved IP in his own way.

The original Gears of War video game trilogy focuses on a war on the world of Sera between humanity and the subterranean reptilian hominids known as the Locust Horde. Marcus Fenix, a soldier in the Coalition of Ordered Governments, is tasked with leading a last-ditch effort to destroy the Locust Horde and save humanity.

