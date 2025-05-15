Gears of War: David Leitch in talks to direct adaptation of the blockbuster video game franchise

The Gears of War movie may have finally found a director as THR reports that David Leitch (The Fall Guy) is in negotiations to helm the project for Netflix.

A movie based on the blockbuster video game franchise has been in the works for a long time, but it finally landed at Netflix in 2022. The streaming giant is partnering with The Coalition, the developer behind the series, to develop a live-action movie and a potential animated series. Jon Spaihts (Dune) is writing the script.

In addition to directing, Leitch would also produce alongside his wife and producing partner Kelly McCormick through their 87North banner.

Related Dave Bautista enlisting fans to petition for Gears of War movie

The original Gears of War trilogy focuses on a war on the world of Sera between humanity and the subterranean reptilian hominids known as the Locust Horde. Marcus Fenix, a soldier in the Coalition of Ordered Governments, is tasked with leading a last-ditch effort to destroy the Locust Horde and save humanity.

Franchise creator Cliff Bleszinski has previously said that Zack Snyder would be an excellent choice for the job. “ To be frank, I think Zack Snyder is an amazing director when he is working with existing IP, ” Bleszinski said. “ I think when he did, I think it was the Dawn of the Dead remake, some of his superhero movies, when he did 300. As an adaptation, 300 defined a whole genre of [filmmaking], the slow-mo and the fast pans. “

Regarding casting, one actor who was particularly vocal about starring in the movie is Dave Bautista. He even called upon fans earlier this year to get the word out. “ Start an online thing about freaking Gears of War, ” he said. “ Come on, Netflix. Come on, already. It’s not like I’m badgering them. Come on, Netflix. Get it together. “

Bleszinski is down for Bautista to play Marcus Fenix. “ Dave Bautista man, the dude dressed up in Gears armor online, ” Bleszinski said. “ He’s proven his range from the last Blade Runner movie through to him playing Drax The Destroyer and all that. In the Knock at the Cabin, he’s got great range. I think he’d be perfect for it. He’s got the body type and once again, I’m happy to give my two cents and consult, but the biggest thing I hope for is that it has heart. “

Is David Leitch a good fit to direct the Gears of War movie?