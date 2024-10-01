Nicholas Hoult’s conscience haunts him as he holds the key to a man’s freedom in Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 trailer

Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 trailer finds Nicholas Hoult struggling with a grim truth as an man stands trial for a gruesome crime.

Doing the right thing can be challenging. We want to think that we’d take the higher ground when faced with tragedy, but when push comes to shove, we tend to save ourselves when staring down the barrel of a grim fate. In Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 trailer, Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) must decide what kind of person he is when coming face-to-face with the possibility of being guilty of another man’s crime. The high ground suddenly feels insurmountable, and the choice between freedom and incarceration looms. What would you do?

Clint Eastwood directs Juror #2 from a script by Jonathan A. Abrams (Escape Plan, Destination Wedding). The intense thriller focuses on a family man named Justin Kemp, who struggles with a severe moral dilemma while serving as a juror in a high-profile trial. He could sway the jury with what he thinks he knows, potentially clearing an innocent man, but the information comes at a cost. Justin must decide if doing the right thing is worth destroying his life or if he should remain silent.

Juror #2 stars Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, Superman), Toni Collette (Raising Arizona, Hereditary), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Red One), Chris Messina (Air, Based on a True Story), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Zombieland: Double Tap), Cedric Yarbrough (Unfrosted), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale, The Lost Husband), and Kiefer Sutherland (The Lost Boys, Dark City), with Amy Aquino (Bosch), Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black).

Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman, and Matt Skiena produced the film, which was executive produced by David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, and Jeremy Bell. Eastwood’s creative team includes such frequent collaborators as director of photography Yves Bélanger, production designer Ron Reiss; Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox (Unforgiven) and editor David Cox; BAFTA-nominated costume designer Deborah Hopper (Changeling); Mark Mancina created the original score.

Eastwood’s Juror #2 trailer presents a moral dilemma with lives hanging in the balance. If Justin remains silent, who he thinks could be an innocent man would be labeled a killer, his life snatched away with the clack of a gavel. However, if he reveals what he knows, Justin risks sabotaging a life he’s strived to achieve, leaving his family in the throes of judgment and uncertainty. What would you do in this situation?

Juror #2 will have a limited release from Warner Bros. Pictures in select theaters in North America on November 1, 2024.

