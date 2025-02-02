Justin Baldoni launches website filled with emails & texts in latest move against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

In yet another news item from what is easily shaping up to be one of the biggest, most “he said, she said” pop culture stories of the year, Justin Baldoni has once again upped his position against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. This time, Baldoni has launched a website that contains numerous files including texts where Reynolds is evidently praising the director of It Ends With Us.

While the drama between the three has been going on since the summer – with reports of a power struggle going on behind the scenes – it was only a couple of weeks ago that Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – which stems from the It Ends With Us director’s belief that the Hollywood power couple are intent on destroying his reputation (or what’s left of it), down to him saying that Reynolds based the “Nicepool” persona on him as a way to make fun of the director on a worldwide scale.

One of the files on Baldoni’s website – which you can access here – is a 168-page whopperlabeled “Timeline of Relevant Events” (which also apparently serves as his Exhibit A), wherein details span from the director reaching out to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover about optioning the book in 2019 to a dive into internet metadata as recently as January 2025. The key takeaways right now focus on emails and text messages between the three, with much emphasis put on those between Baldoni and Reynolds, with one showing the latter heaping praise on the director, saying his wife normally passes on a lot of projects so must find something special in Baldoni and the material. One text concludes, “I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you … I happen to adore you, Justin.”

This and more texts and emails between the three are seemingly meant to paint Baldoni as the sole victim here, although whether or not any of these receipts will hold will come down to the courts. And as you read this, it’s almost certain that Lively and Reynolds are gearing up to fire back, as they have been adamant on countering anything Baldoni hits them with.

There is a lot going on with It Ends With Us, which we attempted to break down in a video piece embedded at the end of this article. But we all know that this move on the part of Baldoni to get a leg up on Lively and Reynolds is only going to complicate matters further.