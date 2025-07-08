Karate Kid: Legends exclusive featurette – Joshua Jackson on fighting and portraying fathers

Cobra Kai, the TV series continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, just wrapped up its six season run back in February, but we’ve already gotten another follow-up with the feature film Karate Kid: Legends, which reached theatres at the end of May. As we reported earlier today, Karate Kid: Legends has now received a digital release, with a physical media release (including a 6-movie Karate Kid film collection on 4K) to follow in August. Now, to mark the occasion of the digital release, we’ve gotten our hands on an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes featurette that focuses on cast member Joshua Jackson and the character he plays. To hear Jackson discuss fighting and portraying fathers, check out the featurette embedded above.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle from a screenplay written by Rob Lieber, Karate Kid: Legends has the following synopsis: After a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

Joshua Jackson is joined in the cast by Ben Wang as Li Fong, Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, plus Ming-Na Wen and Sadie Stanley.

Beyond Karate Kid: Legends, the franchise is also expected to continue with some sort of Cobra Kai spinoff (or spinoffs) on the Netflix streaming service. The creators of the series have confirmed that they’d like to make a Mr. Miyagi prequel series, but no post-Cobra Kai spinoff plans have been officially confirmed at this time.

Will you be watching the digital release of Karate Kid: Legends? Take a look at our exclusive featurette, then let us know by leaving a comment below.





