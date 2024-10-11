Karate Kid sequel starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan gets a title and a New York Comic-Con panel

The new Karate Kid sequel, starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, has an official title and will be promoted at New York Comic-Con

The sixth and final season of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai, a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, is set to wrap up the show’s storylines with fifteen episodes that will be split up into a three part event. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 premiered back in July, Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024, and the Finale Event comes in 2025… But the Karate Kid franchise won’t be taking much of a pause after the last episode of Cobra Kai airs. A new movie, which stars the original Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, alongside Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, his character from the 2010 version of The Karate Kid, is set to reach theatres on May 30, 2025. This movie will be promoted during a Sony panel at New York Comic-Con (the panel is scheduled to be held at the Javits Center on Friday, October 18th on the Empire Stage from 7:00 PM-8:00 PM)… and with that panel coming up next week, the title of the movie has been revealed. It’s called Karate Kid: Legends !

The film stars Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as a young teenager from China who finds identity and strength in martial arts. During his journey of self-discovery, Wang’s character meets a disciplined martial arts master. As mentioned, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprise their roles of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction) and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian) also appear in the movie, alongside Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) as the romantic lead. Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) directed the movie from a script by Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day).

Beyond Karate Kid: Legends, the franchise is also expected to continue with some sort of Cobra Kai spinoff (or spinoffs) on the Netflix streaming service. The creators of the series have confirmed that they’d like to make a Mr. Miyagi prequel series, but no post-Cobra Kai spinoff plans have been officially confirmed at this time.

