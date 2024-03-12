Kate Beckinsale worries fans after hospital selfie

Kate Beckinsale has put her fans and followers into high alert, posting on Instagram this week honoring Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. But what has caught our attention isn’t the tribute to her own mother but photos that show her in the hospital with tears in her eyes.

Here is the text Kate Beckinsale wrote in her original post: “Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love. Thank you for loving us, those who do ,and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful .Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close .l love you x” .

What’s troubling to fans of Kate Beckingsale is that there is no context whatsoever for her hospital stay. That the post lacks details naturally caused a number of followers to ask about the images, which seem buried in the post since they didn’t begin until #6 in the Instagram roll. In a way it’s reminiscent of when Jamie Foxx was taken to the hospital last year over a “medical complication” : details were slim or non-existent, prompting baseless speculation. So why is Kate Beckinsale in the hospital? We don’t know at this point but we certainly wish her well in whatever she is currently going through.

Kate Beckinsale most recently starred in Charlie Day’s directorial debut Fool’s Paradise, which found her opposite a cast that included Day, Ken Jeong, Jason Sudeikis, Adrien Brody, Edie Falco, and more. She has also been voicing Queen Ayrenn in the Elder Scrolls series of games.

