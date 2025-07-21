Movie News

Katie Holmes to reunite with Joshua Jackson for Happy Hours, a trilogy which she will also write & direct

Posted 1 hour ago
Katie Holmes is cooking up a little Dawson’s Creek reunion as Deadline reports that she’s set to write, direct, and star in Happy Hours, a feature film trilogy which just so happens to also star Joshua Jackson. The pair were both featured on Dawson’s Creek, with Holmes playing Joey Potter and Jackson playing Pacey Witter.

Happy Hours is described as “a story about two people (Jackson & Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles. It’s a character-driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope.” I’m curious how this stretches out across three movies, but it will be fun to see the Dawson’s Creek duo reunite.

Production on the first installment of the trilogy is expected to begin in New York City this summer, with the second and third installments set to kick off shortly after. In addition to Holmes and Jackson, the cast also includes Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., and Nathan Darrow.

Speaking of Dawson’s Creek, there has been talk of a revival (of course there has), but Holmes has previously expressed doubt that the show should be brought back. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule,” she said. “To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.

Jackson recently found himself out of work after ABC cancelled Doctor Odyssey after one season. “That was a really good group of people, and it was a really fun show,” Jackson told People. “But this is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don’t actually tell us those things.

