Keanu Reeves was forced to change his name as a young actor

Like many young actors starting in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves was not immune to having his name changed, but thankfully, it didn’t last for long. While speaking on the New Heights podcast, Reeves revealed that his new manager immediately insisted that he adopt a new moniker.

“ I was in Toronto, Canada, and then I got a manager who lived in Los Angeles, ” he said. “ At 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles. Got out of my car and my manager said, ‘We want to change your name.’ And so that’s like, a welcome to Hollywood [moment]. “

He continued, “ And I remember I was walking on the beach and I was just like, ‘My name? What if I change my name? What?’ My middle name is Charles, so I was like, ‘Chuck?’ And I grew up on a street called Spadina, Chuck Spadina. And then I was something Templeton. So then I became K.C. Reeves. I was credited as K.C. Reeves.”

It’s true. The actor was actually credited as K.C. Reeves for an appearance in The Magical World of Disney, but he didn’t stay with that name for long. “ And then I couldn’t do it. So then I would be in auditions and they would go, ‘K.C. Reeves.’ And I wouldn’t even answer, ” he said. “ Six months later, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’ That’s a Hollywood moment. “

Even Leonardo DiCaprio faced pressure to change his name early in his career, as his first agent thought it was “ too ethnic. “

Reeves will soon be seen starring alongside Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen in Good Fortune. The film follows a struggling gig economy worker (Ansari) who, losing hope, finds his reality switched with that of a tech bro (Rogen) by a misguided angel (Reeves), who thinks he’ll miss his old life—when that turns out to be the furthest thing from the truth.