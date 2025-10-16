Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves was forced to change his name as a young actor

By
Posted 45 minutes ago
Keanu Reeves, name changeKeanu Reeves, name change

Like many young actors starting in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves was not immune to having his name changed, but thankfully, it didn’t last for long. While speaking on the New Heights podcast, Reeves revealed that his new manager immediately insisted that he adopt a new moniker.

I was in Toronto, Canada, and then I got a manager who lived in Los Angeles,” he said. “At 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles. Got out of my car and my manager said, ‘We want to change your name.’ And so that’s like, a welcome to Hollywood [moment].

He continued, “And I remember I was walking on the beach and I was just like, ‘My name? What if I change my name? What?’ My middle name is Charles, so I was like, ‘Chuck?’ And I grew up on a street called Spadina, Chuck Spadina. And then I was something Templeton. So then I became K.C. Reeves. I was credited as K.C. Reeves.”

It’s true. The actor was actually credited as K.C. Reeves for an appearance in The Magical World of Disney, but he didn’t stay with that name for long. “And then I couldn’t do it. So then I would be in auditions and they would go, ‘K.C. Reeves.’ And I wouldn’t even answer,” he said. “Six months later, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’ That’s a Hollywood moment.

Related
Good Fortune: Aziz Ansari talks about researching the film by doing DoorDash; “It is a bit dystopian…”

Even Leonardo DiCaprio faced pressure to change his name early in his career, as his first agent thought it was “too ethnic.

Reeves will soon be seen starring alongside Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen in Good Fortune.  The film follows a struggling gig economy worker (Ansari) who, losing hope, finds his reality switched with that of a tech bro (Rogen) by a misguided angel (Reeves), who thinks he’ll miss his old life—when that turns out to be the furthest thing from the truth.

Our own Chris Bumbray thought Reeves was easily the standout of the film. “While Ansari and Rogen alone would make this a comedy worth seeing, the movie’s secret weapon is the third lead, the angel Gabriel, played by none other than Keanu Reeves,” he wrote. “Perfectly cast, Reeves is hysterical as the spacey, none-too-bright angel whose responsibilities are limited to keeping people from getting into accidents while texting and driving. When he messes up, he finds himself demoted to being human, and a lot of the movie’s humour revolves around him adjusting to life as a mere mortal.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: New Heights
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,277 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Keanu Reeves News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Interview: Rich Davies

Posted 2 weeks ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Pop News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 6 days ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?