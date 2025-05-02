Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock will reunite for an untitled romantic thriller for Amazon MGM Studios

Pop quiz, Hot Shot! Where would a new movie starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock rank in a long list of in-demand Hollywood reunions? Before you answer, remember the duo’s outstanding chemistry in the Jan de Bont-directed action thriller Speed. If that’s not enough, think about their enchanting romantic drama The Lake House. You see what I’m getting at. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock will reunite for an untitled romantic thriller at Amazon MGM Studios.

The project boasts a script by Noah Oppenheim, the writer of the 2016 Jackie Kennedy Onassis biopic Jackie. Plot details remain a mystery. Still, THR says they’ve heard the story is “propulsive.” I admit that’s not a lot to go on, but knowing Reeves and Bullock are attached is enough for me. The untitled project finds Reeves and Bullock re-teaming with Speed producer Mark Gordon, who brought the idea to the duo.

In addition to Gordon producing alongside Bibby Dunn via The Mark Gordon Company, Bullock produces through Fortis Films, with Oppenheimer and Sarah Bremner producing for Prologue Entertainment.

You can catch Keanu Reeves in the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin of the Ruska Roma organization seeking revenge for her father’s death. The film opens on June 6, with Angelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, and Gabriel Byrne rounding out the cast. Reeves recently wrapped production on Aziz Ansari’s upcoming action comedy Good Fortune, which tells the story of a well-meaning but inept angel named Gabriel who meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist. Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Ansari complete the primary cast.

Sandra Bullock’s last film was the 2022 adventure comedy The Lost City. She’s gearing up to co-star in Practical Magic 2 with Nicole Kidman and Susanne Bier directing. The movie revolves around a multi-generational family of witches, cursed to be loveless for centuries, who attempt to break the spell by confronting dark secrets and sacrificing each other.

Are you excited about Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock getting the band back together for a mysterious, romantic thriller? Let us know in the comments section below.