Keanu Reeves to receive inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award

The world of entertainment lost a true talent last March when The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick passed away. To honor the actor, the Saturn Awards is introducing the Lance Reddick Legacy Award, with its first recipient announced as John Wick co-star Keanu Reeves.

A statement regarding the award said that the honor “symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character; someone who’s a true goodwill ambassador in the industry.” As far as why Keanu Reeves was selected as the first recipient of the Lance Reddick Legacy Award: “From Science Fiction (The Matrix trilogy), Fantasy (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure/Constantine) & Horror (Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula/The Devil’s Advocate), Keanu has done it all — not to mention Speed and Point Break. Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years. We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon.”

This is undoubtedly a touching way to honor Lance Reddick, who played The Continental’s concierge Charon across all four John Wick movies and passed away from heart disease at the age of 60. Reeves certainly seems deserving, too, not just for his collaborations with Reddick but due to the nature in which the award was established.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is up for five Saturn Awards, with Reeves himself competing for Best Actor. He was previously nominated for the third John Wick and The Matrix. The 51st Saturn Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4th, with Avatar: The Way of Water leading this year’s nominees.

Lance Reddick’s death between John Wick: Chapter 4’s world premiere and its wide theatrical release put a cloud over the movie, which was the first of far too many posthumous releases for the actor. The Los Angeles premiere, however, paid tribute to Reddick in classy fashion. This year’s Ballerina will see his final portrayal of Charon.

What are some of your favorite Lance Reddick performances? Share your picks with us in the comments section below.