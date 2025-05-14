A bizarre promo for Osgood Perkins’ upcoming horror movie Keeper is currently playing on a broken loop

NEON and Longlegs director Osgood Perkins are keeping the good times rolling after striking a deal to remain collaborative partners. The new production studio, Phobos, finds Perkins and Chris Ferguson entering a first-look deal with NEON to continue scaring the bejesus out of horror fans. According to Variety, “Perkins and Ferguson will jointly produce upcoming projects, with NEON serving as the home for films that Perkins writes and directs, as well as those he produces for other filmmakers.” Variety also notes in today’s report, “Neon will release the films theatrically in the U.S. and represent the international sales rights.” Now, a bizarre promotional video for Perkins’ latest project, Keeper, is live on NEON’s YouTube channel, and it’s f**king strange, y’all.

The video, playing on a non-stop loop on NEON’s YouTube channel, features a young, unblinking individual repeatedly drawing on a notepad, the sound of their pen against paper playing like ASMR for sickos. Fun Fact: I despise the sound of pencil/pen on paper, especially when the pen is out of ink from the start. Just thinking about it sends a shiver down my spine. Once in a while, the scene changes to footage of a screaming woman, her face covered in blood as she chokes on the oxygenated life juice. Later, another image of a cabin appears on screen, accompanied by another blood-curdling scream.

Osgood Perkins directs Keeper from a script by Nick Lepard (Dangerous Animals), with Tatiana Maslany (The Monkey, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor) in starring roles. “Keeper follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.”

Previously, a viral website for Lepard’s Dangerous Animals asked viewers to call 855-800-CHUM to book an experience with Jai Courtney’s Captain Tucker. The site includes a curious customer review section questioning the validity of the Dangerous Animals experience. Some customers give Tucker’s Experience 5 stars, while others leave 1-star reviews wanting to know why their friends have not returned from the outing. It’s very… fishy. Hey-o!

