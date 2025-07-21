Osgood Perkins’ Keeper teaser trailer takes audiences on a dark trip as curiosity turns to disdain

Everyone is familiar with the fairytale scenario of falling in love with someone from across a crowded room. It’s in the eyes, they say. You feel that spark. It pulls you into each other’s orbit, with the rest of the story waiting to be written by fate. However, butterflies can only survive inside a stomach for so long; after some time, they’ll die, along with that initial feeling of wonder. In Osgood Perkins‘ Keeper teaser trailer, love blossoms and withers as time tarnishes what began as something beautiful.

Keeper falls under Osgood Perkins and Chris Ferguson’s new production studio, Phobos. Previously, NEON hosted a looping teaser video for Keeper on the studio’s YouTube channel. The video featured a young, unblinking individual repeatedly drawing on a notepad, the sound of their pen against paper playing like ASMR for sickos. Once in a while, the scene changes to footage of a screaming woman, her face covered in blood as she chokes on the oxygenated life juice. Later, another image of a cabin appears on screen, accompanied by another blood-curdling scream.

Osgood Perkins directs Keeper from a script by Nick Lepard (Dangerous Animals), with Tatiana Maslany (The Monkey, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor) in starring roles. “Keeper follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.”

Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany, Rossif Sutherland, Birkett Turton, Erin Boyes, Tess Degenstein, Claire Friesen, Christin Park, and Logan Pierce.

In addition to today’s Keeper teaser trailer, NEON’s official press release included a poem:

You can’t holler down our rain barrel,

You can’t climb our apple tree,

I don’t wanna play in your yard,

If you can’t be good to me.

What do you make of today’s teaser trailer for Keeper? After Longlegs and The Monkey, are you willing to go along with whatever Perkins creates? I enjoyed the hell out of Longlegs, and admit I’m intrigued by Keeper. Osgood Perkins feels like a horror filmmaker worth keeping tabs on, like Zack Cregger, Brandon Cronenberg, and Danny and Michael Philippou.

Let us know what you think about the Keeper teaser trailer in the comments section below.