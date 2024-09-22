Kevin Costner explains why his movies are so long

Kevin Costner cites epic westerns like Giant and How the West Was Won for his tendency to make long movies.

By
costner movies

Looking at Kevin Costner’s filmography as a director, one thing is apparent: the guy loves his epics. His debut, 1990’s Dances with Wolves, clocked in at just over three hours, while his 1997 follow-up, The Postman, ran just under that. After practically making a short film with Open Range (139 minutes), he took a two-decade break before diving into his next: the multi-part Horizon, with its first two parts surpassing the six-hour mark. So what drives Kevin Costner to make such lengthy movies? It comes down to the classics.

At History Channel’s recent History Talks event (via Deadline), Kevin Costner said it was seeing movies of an epic scale that not only captured his curiosity for film but also subconsciously made him lean towards movies of such lengthy runtimes. In particular, he cited 1962’s How the West Was Won, which credits three directors – Henry Hathaway, John Ford and George Marshall – for the novelistic tale (“It was a 4-hour movie. So it’s no surprise, mine are three.”) and George Stevens’ 1956 film Giant (“It’s another 3-hour movie. Get the picture with me.”).

Both films are widely regarded as some of the finest American western movies ever made, so it’s really no wonder that they made such an impression on Kevin Costner, whose own Dances with Wolves did something neither of those works did: win the Best Picture Oscar. While people like to hate on it solely for beating Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, there’s no denying it is one of the most sweeping films of the ‘90s. But as for How the West Was Won – which actually runs about 20 minutes shorter than Dances with Wolves (although there is an extended version of Costner’s movie that hits four hours) – it was that film that truly captured his imagination. On it, he added, “Everybody left for intermission, and I didn’t. I wasn’t going to give up my magic seat. I waited for that movie to start again, and when I was over, it marked me.”

In the discussion, Kevin Costner also noted that it’s important to give it all – runtime be damned – when making movies. “It doesn’t matter when you make a movie, it’s going to live forever, so it matters what details you put in it because if you put the right details in it, it’s going to be relevant, and that’s the one thing I hope in my life. It’s not hard to be popular; it’s very difficult to be relevant. I want my life to be relevant…”

What is your favorite Kevin Costner movie? Dance on into the comments below and let us know!

Source: Kevin Costner
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Gladiator II: New trailer drops into the arena — and onto the web — tomorrow!
war of rohirrim
New Lord of the Rings film, The War of the Rohirrim, gets official poster ahead of December release
horizon, kevin costner
Kevin Costner explains why his movies are so long
Transformers One: Director Josh Cooley on why Chris Hemsworth took over as Optimus Prime from Peter Cullen
View All

About the Author

2171 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Kevin Costner News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles