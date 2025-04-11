Steve Guttenberg plays a real-life serial killer in Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story

On Saturday, June 7, at 8pm Eastern / 7pm Central, Lifetime will be airing the “ripped from the headlines” film Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story – and Deadline has let us known that the cast of the film includes Steve Guttenberg of the Police Academy franchise, Jana Kramer of One Tree Hill, and Rachel Stubington of Shrinking, with Guttenberg taking on the role of a real-life serial killer.

Directed by Lee Gabiana from a script written by Shawn Linden and Pamela Gray, Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story is based on the true story of Heather Robinson, who was abducted as a baby and raised by the family of a serial killer who was convicted of murdering her mother. Heather (Stubington) grew up in a loving family in Illinois. By the time she was a teen, she had long known that she had been adopted as an infant by her parents. But in 2000, the then-15-year-old’s world was shattered when she learned that the man she knew as her uncle, John Robinson (Guttenberg), was a serial killer accused of murdering multiple women in the Kansas City area, including her biological mother, Lisa Stasi. After her uncle’s arrest, Heather learns the shocking truth about her birth mother’s disappearance. 

Kramer plays an investigator working on the case.

Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story is produced by Marwar Junction Productions and Allegheny Image Factory. The film’s executive producers include Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley of Marwar Junction Productions, Jeffrey Tinnell and Robert Tinnell of Allegheny Image Factory, Melissa Moore of Redletter Media, and Maritte Lee Go.

Steve Guttenberg was on my TV a lot when I was growing up, as the Police Academy films (he was in the first four of them), Short Circuit, Cocoon, Cocoon: The Return, Three Men and a Baby, Three Men and a Little Lady, and Don’t Tell Her It’s Me (a.k.a. The Boyfriend School) all got multiple viewings my household. So I will always be glad to hear that Guttenberg has landed a prominent role in a new movie.

Does Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story sound like a movie you’d like to check out on Lifetime? Share your thoughts on this “Steve Guttenberg as a serial killer” project by leaving a comment below.

