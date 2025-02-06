Byron Mann, Milo Ventimiglia, Ashley Greene, Anson Mount, and Fivel Stewart will Kill Him ‘Til He’s Dead

Filmmaker Michael Winnick made his feature directorial debut with the psychological sci-fi thriller Deuces back in 2001, and has since followed that up with the horror thriller Shadow Puppets, the crime thriller Guns, Girls and Gambling, the family drama The Better Half, the Steven Seagal vehicle Code of Honor, the horror film Malicious, the horror mystery Disquiet, and the action film Dark Asset. Now, Deadline reports that Winnick has wrapped production on his latest directorial effort, a sci-fi action film called Kill Him ‘Til He’s Dead . He managed to assemble a cool cast for this one as well, with Byron Mann (Wu Assassins), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Ashley Greene (Twilight), Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), and Fivel Stewart (The Recruit) taking the lead roles.

Winnick wrote the screenplay for the film, which follows a broken-down hitman (Mann) who finds himself waking up in different bodies as he tries to save the love of his life (Greene) from a ruthless tech titan (Ventimiglia) and his deadly associates (Mount & Stewart). So there’s the explanation for the title: Mann’s character is difficult to kill because every time he dies, he wakes up in a different body. That sounds like the character could be played by a variety of different actors, but it seems that every body he wakes up in must look like Byron Mann. So it’s sort of like a video game character respawning. Or like Boss Level without the time loop.

Winnick and Mann are producing Kill Him ‘Til He’s Dead with Charles Berg, John Zhang, and Lan Kay of Lankis Entertainment.

This is the writer/director/producer’s first time working with most of the lead cast members, but Byron Mann previously worked with Michael Winnick on Dark Asset. IMDb adds that Virginia Kirby (Give Me an A), Roberto Jay (American Rust), Ryan Saviano (God Don’t Make the Laws), and newcomers Haley Gosserand and Brittany Seals are also in the cast.

