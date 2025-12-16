Killer Whale trailer: Virginia Gardner is terrorized by a bloodthirsty predator in January release

In 2018’s Halloween, Virginia Gardner crossed paths with the iconic masked slasher Michael Myers. In 2022’s Fall, she was stuck at the top of a 2000-foot-tall radio tower. Earlier this year, she reunited with her Fall co-star Grace Caroline Currey to face off with monstrous canines in A Breed Apart. Next up for Gardner is the aquatic horror thriller Killer Whale , which is set to receive a theatrical, digital, and VOD release on January 16 – and with that date exactly one month away, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Synopsis

Killer Whale was directed by Jo-Anne Brechin, whose previous credits include Designing Christmas with You, One Perfect Match, When Love Springs, and Paper Champions. Brechin also wrote the screenplay with Katharine E. McPhee, who previously co-wrote the Netflix release Love Is in the Air. In case you’re wondering: no, that Katharine McPhee is not the same person as the singer who was on American Idol.

The story Brechin and McPhee crafted for this film has the following synopsis: Hold your breath as you witness revenge rise from the deep. After a life-shattering tragedy, Trish tries to comfort her best friend, Maddie, by taking her on a spectacular adventure in a private lagoon halfway across the world. Their peaceful retreat soon becomes a terrifying fight to stay alive when the ocean’s most bloodthirsty predator seeks vengeance for a brutal life in captivity.

Cast

Gardner is joined in the cast by Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat), Mitchell Hope (Descendants), Ron Smyck (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Scott James George (Thor: Love and Thunder), Isaac Crawley (Sacrifice), Aliandra Calabrese (Joe vs. Carole), and Mia Grunwald, who was in Designing Christmas with You and Love Is in the Air.

The combo of Virginia Gardner and a killer whale makes Killer Whale a movie that I can’t pass up, so I will be watching this one next month for sure. Does Killer Whale look interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and while you’re scrolling down, take a look at the poster: