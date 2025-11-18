Golden no more: School has banned kids from singing songs from Kpop Demon Hunters

Kpop Demon Hunters may be Netflix’s biggest movie of all time, but one school has banned its students from singing the catchy tunes because some are “ deeply uncomfortable ” with the references to demons.

Per the BBC, the Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole, Dorset, sent a message to parents last week that they have banned the singing of songs from Kpop Demon Hunters. The school asked parents to encourage their children “ not to sing these songs at school out of respect for those who find the themes at odds with their faith. “

In a subsequent statement, acting Head Teacher Lloyd Allington said that while the school has received feedback from parents who have pointed out the positive messages in the songs, the school is also trying to support those who find the lyrics to be “ challenging. “

“ While we fully respect your right to make choices about the content your child engages with at home, we also want to be mindful of the diversity of beliefs within our school community, ” he said. “ For some Christians, references to demons can feel deeply uncomfortable because they associate them with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness. We are not asking parents to tell their children that there is anything wrong with enjoying the film or its songs if it aligns with your own views and beliefs…Our role will simply be to help children understand that some of their peers may hold different views and to explore how we can respect and support those peers in upholding their faith. “

When I was a kid (and I’m dating myself here), my school tried to ban Pogs, but all they did was force us to set up a lucrative black market, complete with daily-changing locations and assigned lookouts. All these years later, I struggle to remember why we thought they were so cool.

I haven’t watched Kpop Demon Hunters for myself, but our own Steve Seigh absolutely loved it, proclaiming that the film more than lived up to the hype. “ There are many reasons why your social media is blowing up with talk about KPop Demon Hunters, ” he wrote. “ Firstly, the film drips with confidence. It has something to say, and the filmmakers take every opportunity to deliver something entertaining, emotionally intelligent, and drop-dead gorgeous. The friendship chemistry between Rumi, Mira, and Zoey is aspirational, with each character having a unique energy to add to the movie. Secondly, the drama is real. KPop Demon Hunters isn’t afraid to grab hold of humanity’s inner demons and shake them loose with infectious grooves and wildly relatable lyrics. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here. A sequel is in development, but isn’t expected to be released until 2029.