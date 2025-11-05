Movie News

KPop Demon Hunters 2 won’t be done, done, done until 2029

By
Posted 7 hours ago

How long will the Honmoon hold? Why ask? Because, according to reports, KPop Demon Hunters 2 won’t be golden until 2029! The news comes after KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix’s most-watched movie ever, as well as a successful box office run that added $25 million to the beloved animated film’s domestic gross.

While much remains unknown about KPop Demon Hunters 2, we know Netflix and Sony have secured deals with the filmmakers. We don’t know if the sequel will go theatrical for the next chapter. Still, they’d have to be crazy not to bring KPop Demon Hunters 2 to theaters for at least a week or two, right?

You might be asking yourself: Why is the film taking so long to produce? Well, animated films typically take between 3 and 4 years to make. It’s that simple. It also stands to reason that Sony and Netflix will want to “go big or go home” after the original film’s monumental success.

Co-directed by Maggie Kang (Rise of the GuardiansThe Lego Ninjago Movie) and Chris Applehans (Wish DragonCoraline), the film focuses on Rumi (Arden Cho/EJAE), Mira (May Hong/Audrey Nuna), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo/Rei Ami), a trifecta of demon hunters disguised as the K-pop girl group HUNTR/X. As a trio, their voices lend power to an enchanted barrier keeping Gwi-Ma (Lee Byung-hun), a soul-eating demon lord, at bay. When a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, led by the charismatic and traumatized Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop), steals the spotlight, HUNTR/X must find a new voice to bring balance to a world consumed by fear and self-hatred.

KPop Demon Hunters is nothing short of an animation miracle. Hype like this for a new IP only comes around once in a blue Honmoon, like Game of Thrones or  Stranger Things. The original film is bursting with color, outstanding characters, jaw-dropping action, and a tremendous amount of heart. It’s no surprise that Netflix and Sony wanted to secure the original creators and finalize a deal for KPop Demon Hunters 2 so close to the original’s release. Personally, I hope Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans are taking both studios to the bank for the sequel. Get that cash! You deserve it!

Source: Deadline
