Box Office Predictions: Kpop Demon Hunters will lead a (very) slow weekend

Posted 7 hours ago
Kpop Demon Hunters, live-action movieKpop Demon Hunters, live-action movie

This weekend is shaping up to be one of the worst in recent memory at the box office. For the first time in as long as I can remember, there are no major new releases hitting theaters. The only one that somewhat qualifies is Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, which expands from its limited run last weekend to a wide release. Yet, no one expects much from it commercially — it’s a bit too arthouse and niche for mainstream audiences. It should do fine if you use Lanthimos’ other movies as a barometer, but it’s unlikely to make much above $4 million. That would still be better (on a per-screen average) than many other adult-skewing Oscar hopefuls that have crashed and burned this fall (check out a recent article I wrote about this alarming trend).

Number one at the box office seems all but certain to go to K-Pop Demon Hunters, which is getting another limited re-release in theaters this weekend. When it got a similar release in August, the movie grossed close to $20 million off of only two screenings a day. Given the lack of competition this weekend, many feel the movie will again hit the top spot, though it seems unlikely to be as big as it was this summer. Expect an opening in the $8 million range.

Given that tomorrow is Halloween, audiences will no doubt be craving some horror, so The Black Phone 2 should easily manage a second-place finish with around $7 million, putting it just ahead of Chainsaw Man: The Movie. While that anime easily topped the box office last weekend, they’re notoriously front-loaded (Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle lost over 70% of its audience in week two). It should make about $6 million, while Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You should manage about $5 million, followed by Bugonia in fifth place with $4 million. Back to the Future is also getting an IMAX re-release this weekend, which should put it comfortably in the top ten.

Here are our predictions:

  1. KPop Demon Hunters: $8 million
  2. The Black Phone 2: $7 million
  3. Chainsaw Man: The Movie: $6 million
  4. Regretting You: $5 million
  5. Bugonia: $4 million

What will you be seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

