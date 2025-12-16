1950s Hollywood & dirty cops: Kurt Sutter developing noir crime drama series for MGM+

Deadline reports that Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is developing a new hourlong series for MGM+, a period noir crime drama set in 1950s Los Angeles. This news comes a little over a week after the premiere of The Abandons, Sutter’s western series for Netflix, which stars Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey.

What’s Kurt Sutter’s New Series About?

Details are sparse, but the untitled series is set in 1950s Los Angeles and centers on “ a private investigator dealing with crime and dirty cops in the shadow of glamorous Hollywood. ” Sounds a little like L.A. Confidential, which certainly isn’t a bad thing. Sutter will serve as writer and showrunner, and will executive produce through his SutterInk production banner.

This isn’t the only new project Sutter has in the works, as it was announced last month that Jason Momoa was set to star in Nomad, a new series for Apple TV set in the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw bikers. Sutter is co-writing the project with Chris Collins, who will serve as showrunner.

The Abandons is Now Streaming on Netflix

Taking place in 1854, The Abandons follows the matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — as they find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice.

If you enjoyed Sutter’s previous shows, chances are you’ll dig this one as well. And, it’s hard for me to stay away from anything Gillian Anderson is involved with. Our own Alex Maidy reviewed The Abandons and had fun with it. “ I enjoyed this series for the same reasons I have enjoyed each of Kurt Sutter’s earlier projects. The Abandons is a thoroughly fun and engaging blend of soapy melodrama wrapped within the action and violence of the story and its setting, ” he wrote. “ The entire cast is game to play cowboy, and the production values elevate this from being a throwaway attempt to cash in on Taylor Sheridan’s wave of modern Westerns. The Abandons has a great cast of young, talented actors. Still, it works thanks to Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey as intriguing leaders on opposite sides who want the best for their families as well as for themselves. The Abandons sets up an inevitable collision between Constance and Fiona that is worth the wait, even if it takes some overly formulaic paths to reach it. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.