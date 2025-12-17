TV Interviews

Interview: Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey discuss their Netflix western The Abandons

Thanks to Taylor Sheridan, the Western is alive and well on the small screen. As Yellowstone and its prequels have paved the way for a new generation of genre shows, writer and producer Kurt Sutter has conceived a series that plays in the same sandbox while also following in the footsteps of his own acclaimed series, Sons of Anarchy, as well as older shows like Deadwood and Hell on Wheels. The Abandons subverts the conventions of the Western genre while offering a fresh perspective based on the roles of the two lead characters.

In 1850s Washington, two families led by powerful matriarchs: one wealthy, one poor but deeply loyal, battle for supremacy on the lawless frontier. On one side is Fiona Nolan (Lena Headey), an Irish woman who takes in the abandoned and orphaned who have nowhere else to go. On the other hand is Constance Van Ness (Gillian Anderson), the widow of a powerful family who seeks to consolidate control over their corner of the country. When Fiona and Constance clash over control of lucrative land, the result is a deadly showdown that alters the landscape of their community and their clans.

I talked with the two leading actors of The Abandons about their new show. Lena Headey spoke about the fun of playing a Western role that is not defined by gender tropes, but also embodies the unconventional idea of family that Fiona Nolan has. Gillian Anderson talked about her past period-set performances and how different they are from playing Constance Van Ness. I also shared my lifelong adoration for Anderson, which got a funny response from Lena Headey. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

The Abandons is now streaming on Netflix.

