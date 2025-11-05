Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson go head-to-head in the Old West in the trailer for Netflix’s The Abandons

It’s Agent Scully vs. Cersei Lannister in the Wild, Wild West! Netflix has just released the trailer to the new gritty western series, The Abandons. The show comes from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter and the streamer has ordered eight episodes for the first season, which is set to premiere on December 4.

The show sports a big cast that includes Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Natalia del Riego, Lucas Till, Aisling Franciosi, Toby Hemingway, Michael Greyeyes, Ryan Hurst, Katelyn Wells, Clayton Cardenas, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brían F. O’Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Patton Oswalt, Michael Ornstein, Jonathan Koensgen, Jack Doolan, Michiel Huisman, Haig Sutherland and Sarah White.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Washington Territory – 1854 – The matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice.”

The executive producers on the series include Chris Keyser, Robert Askins, Stephen Surjik, Otto Bathurst, Emmy Grinwis, Jon Paré. Keyser told Tudum, “This first chapter of The Abandons is a classic American story — the frontier, two families both at war and in love with each other, [and] a battle over who owns the land and who makes the rules. In the middle of murder and revenge and a bit of illicit romance, we get to explore questions we never seem to get away from: What makes a family? How do you stay good in a bad world? And would you change who you are and what you believe in to protect what you love? But in this case, we do it all through the eyes of Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, as two widowed matriarchs battling to survive. And that … is really something to watch.”

What do you think of the trailer? Will you be watching the show when it premieres on Netflix? Sound off below!



THE ABANDONS. (L to R) Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness and Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree in Episode 102 of The Abandons. Cr. CHRIS LARGE/NETFLIX © 2024/Netflix © 2024

THE ABANDONS. (L to R) Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree, Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness, and Michiel Huisman as Roache in Episode 103 of The Abandons. Cr. Michelle Faye/Netflix © 2024

THE ABANDONS. Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan in The Abandons. Cr. MATTHIAS CLAMER/Netflix © 2024

THE ABANDONS. (L to R) Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree and Michiel Huisman as Roache in The Abandons. Cr. MATTHIAS CLAMER/Netflix © 2024

THE ABANDONS. Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan in Episode 101 of The Abandons. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025