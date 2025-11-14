Clutch your purses, folks! A Labubu movie is in the works at Sony!

First came Beanie Babies, then Funko Pop figures. Now, there’s Labubu, the latest craze to hit pop culture, and boy, oh, boy, they’re here with a vengeance! Prepare yourselves for the era of “cute-ugly” monsters, because Sony has a Labubu movie in the works!

Sony Pictures has acquired the screen rights to the Chinese doll brand to produce a movie and, if successful, launch a franchise. No producer or filmmaker is currently attached to the project, as Sony signed the deal this week. There’s also no indication if the movie will be live-action or animated.

“Designed by Hong Kong-born, European-based artist Kasing Lung and initially made by How2 Work as part of a line of monster figurines, Labubu took off when Chinese retailer Pop Mart took over making and selling them in 2019,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Labubu’s started blowing up recently for two primary reasons. One, people love buying “blind boxes.” I’ve never understood the appeal – I don’t like spending my money on things unless I know what I’m getting – but I’m not the target audience for Labubus. Plus, there’s always the chance you could get a double, and then you have to trade with someone or sell it online. That sounds like such a hassle. The second reason Labubus became so popular is the celebrity factor. Once high-profile celebrities started wearing Labubus on their purses, backpacks, and travel bags, the gloves were off.

While putting a Labubu movie into development is the next natural step in the brand’s evolution, it’s a gamble. If the film is animated, it could take up to 3-4 years to get it into theaters. Will people still care about Labubu by that time? Fads come and go, and there’s no telling what the lasting appeal of Labubu is. They could endure for years to come, or people could get over them really fast. Even Funko Pops are starting to struggle and could be out of business within a year if people don’t start purchasing them again. Imagine the Funko Pop landfills! Oh, the humanity!

What do you think about Sony getting into the Labubu business? Do you have any Labubus? Should the film be live-action or animated? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.