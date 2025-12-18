Paddington’s Paul King to direct Labubu movie for Sony

THR reports that Paddington‘s Paul King is set to direct the Labubu movie for Sony Pictures. It may feel like something of a step down for the director, but King has more than earned my attention with his damn-near perfect Paddington movies.

What The Heck is a Labubu?

Labubu is a line of collectible plush toys created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung. The little monsters were created a decade ago, but they’ve exploded in popularity in recent years thanks to being sold in sealed “blind box” packaging by Chinese retailer Pop Mart. Customers never know which figure they’ve purchased until they open the package, which has led to a surge in demand and huge price tags for some of the rarer figures. A recent episode of South Park even parodied the obsession with the figures.

Sony Recently Picked Up the Labubu Film Rights

Sony acquired the film rights to Labubu just a month ago, so the studio is clearly wasting little time moving forward. In addition to directing, King will produce the Labubu movie with Department M (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) and Wenxin She (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). It’s early days on the project, and Sony is still searching for a writer.

Paul King’s Other Projects

After achieving perfection with Paddington and Paddington 2, King then turned his attention to Wonka, a prequel film following Willy Wonka’s (Timothée Chalamet) early days as a chocolatier. It wasn’t quite as beloved as the Paddington movies, but still a big success. Taking on Wonka meant that King didn’t return to helm Paddington in Peru (but he does have a Story by credit). “ It was really difficult, because I’d spent eight years with the bear and I felt such incredible love for him, ” King said. “ He’s an animated character, and the design and the love that went into every single follicle was labor intensive and done with such heart. So it’s kind of like sending your kid off to school and going, ‘I hope you’ll be okay!’ But I also know it was the right thing to do. “

He’s also attached to direct a Prince Charming movie for Disney based on the Cinderella love interest. Simon Barnaby and Jon Croker are set to co-write the script alongside King. It was reported that Chris Hemsworth was in talks to play the title role, but we haven’t heard much about the project since.