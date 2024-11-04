Paddington in Peru reactions hit social media as the film screens in the UK

The Paddington films are some of the most well-received family movies ever. So, how does this follow-up hold up against the first two?

The lovable bear is back. Paddington in Peru has the task of following two movies that had near-perfect positive reactions. Plus, the original director, Paul King, sits this one out. So, now that the film has been screened in the U.K., reactions are hitting social media. How is it faring this time around? Paddington in Peru “follows Paddington and the Brown family as they visit Aunt Lucy in Peru. A thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and to the mountain peaks of Peru.” Ben Whishaw returns to voice Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Imelda Staunton rounding out the cast.



Paul Klein of Film Hounds stated, “#PaddingtonInPeru doesn’t hit the heights of 2. But it’s still a lovely, funny, exciting film that knows the charm is in how earnest the Bear is. Olivia Colman as a singing nun is a highlight.”

#PaddingtonInPeru doesn’t hit the heights of 2. But it’s still a lovely, funny, exciting film that knows the charm is in how earnest the Bear is. Olivia Colman as a singing nun is a highlight. pic.twitter.com/0lkRDmXF80 — Paul Klein 👾 (@paulkleinyoo) November 3, 2024

Kelechi Ehenulo posted that this third entry fell below the first two, “#PaddingtonInPeru is my least favourite in the franchise, missing Paul King’s magic and dare I say it, I missed Sally Hawkins (Mortimer innocent though). However, its heart and intention is in the right place with Paddington himself never losing his charm. Colman steals the show.”

#PaddingtonInPeru is my least favourite in the franchise, missing Paul King's magic and dare I say it, I missed Sally Hawkins (Mortimer innocent though). However, its heart and intention is in the right place with Paddington himself never losing his charm. Colman steals the show. https://t.co/xX2bRW5N7m — Kelechi Ehenulo 🇳🇬🍿✍🏾🎙️🎬 (@kehenulo) November 4, 2024

Darren Mooney calls Paddington in Peru “pretty fine” while taking a shot of Dial of Destiny as he says, “Look, at least Paddington in Peru is the best Indiana Jones film to star Antonio Banderas, so there’s that. Paddington in Peru is pretty fine. It’s funny and charming, but you really miss the active involvement of Paul King and Simon Farnaby, who share a story credit.”



Look, at least "Paddington in Peru" is the best "Indiana Jones" film to star Antonio Banderas, so there's that.



"Paddington in Peru" is pretty fine. It's funny and charming, but you really miss the active involvement of Paul King and Simon Farnaby, who share a story credit. pic.twitter.com/QT3uvysWLx — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) November 4, 2024

Clarisse Loughrey was not nearly as forgiving on the film as she also makes a bear pun, “sorry to be the BEARer of bad news, but PADDINGTON IN PERU is kind of a letdown”

sorry to be the BEARer of bad news, but PADDINGTON IN PERU is kind of a letdown https://t.co/G94jjB0M7L — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) November 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Carl Roberts would glow about the movie, saying, “#PaddingtonInPeru is an early Christmas treat for the whole family. A wonderfully entertaining, funny and heartfelt movie that rarely puts a foot wrong throughout. Fun, bubbly and truly superb. Pack the marmalade sandwiches and enjoy the ride!”

#PaddingtonInPeru is an early Christmas treat for the whole family. A wonderfully entertaining, funny and heartfelt movie that rarely puts a foot wrong throughout.

Fun, bubbly and truly superb.

Pack the marmalade sandwiches and enjoy the ride! pic.twitter.com/GKt1VH4xoq — CarlKakaFOTF 👨‍🦼🎬💻 (@CarlRoberts2) November 3, 2024

Two things have been constant in the newly released reviews for this film — the movie stood no chance against Paddington 2 and it’s “just fine” and Olivia Colman comes away as the highlight of the film. A factor that many have pointed out is that Paul King‘s direction is sorely missed. However, the former series director always aimed to hand off the franchise. King stated that “because there’s so much Paddington source material, you could make 50 Paddington movies. I’d be a hundred years old and still doing Paddington.” If there was only enough source material to make two or three films, King said that things might have been different, but he was “really pleased” with where they left Paddington after the second movie and that it was “time to let go and give somebody else a shot.“