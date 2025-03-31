Paddington in Peru sails into Blu-ray next month

The Paddington series continued with the third installment, Paddington in Peru. The franchise is among the highest-rated trilogy with critics, as the first film received an aggregate of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and its sequel at a whopping 99%. This latest addition was still impressively high but comes in at the lowest rating with 93%. Blu-ray.com has now announced the physical media home video date for Paddington in Peru as well as some special features to be included. The Blu-ray from Sony Pictures is set to hit retailers on April 29.

The description reads,

“Full of Paddington’s signature blend of wit, charm, and laugh-out-loud humor, Paddington in Peru finds the beloved, marmalade-loving bear lost in the jungle on an exciting, high-stakes adventure. When Paddington discovers his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to look for her, the only clue to her whereabouts a spot marked on an enigmatic map. Determined to solve the mystery, Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt…and may also uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures.

The third Paddington film stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw returning as the voice of Paddington.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

The Making of Paddington in Peru Set Tour: The Browns’ House Set Tour: The Home for Retired Bears

Create Your Own Adventure Map and Friendship Bracelet

“Let’s Prepare for Paddington” Sing-Along

Optional English, English SDH, Spanish, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature