DC’s Lanterns brings a first look at Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler to light as filming begins

HBO‘s Lanterns comes to light with the first image from the highly anticipated DC series, featuring Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan) for an earthbound story inspired by the beloved DC comics universe. Today’s image shows Pierre and Chandler walking down a desolate road dressed in civvies. DC’s Lanterns follows “new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” Interestingly, the show from creators Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof has True Detective vibes, making for a curious adaptation of the traditionally interstellar action comic book series.

Before you start manifesting tables to flip, the image has one element familiar to the legendary series. Looking closely at Chandler’s hand, you’ll spot a green power ring, the object that, once changed by Green Lantern’s Light, can bring imagined constructs into reality.

“From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama — rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building — that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion,” said Mundy. “The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

In addition to Pierre and Chandler, Lanterns stars Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) as Sheriff Kerry, a “no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town.” Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope) plays William Macon, “a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade.” Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) will also appear in the series as will play Zoe, described as “effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning as the influential men around her.” Finally, Ulrich Thomsen plays Sinestro, a dishonorably discharged former Green Lantern demoted for abusing power.

What do you think about Lanterns having True Detective vibes or the idea of the show taking place on Earth? The setup could cut down on special effects costs. And hey, at its core, Green Lantern is at its best when John, Hal, and the rest of the Green Lantern Corps must investigate an otherworldly mystery. If the show succeeds, I’d love to see Jessica Cruz and Sojourner “Jo” Mullein added to the cast. Give the fans Far Sector, DC! We all know it’s the best Green Lantern story outside of “Blackest Night.”

