Lanterns: Ulrich Thomsen to play Sinestro in HBO’s Green Lantern series

Ulrich Thomsen will play the villainous Sinestro in Lanterns, the upcoming live-action Green Lantern series from HBO.

Deadline reports that Ulrich Thomsen has been tapped to play Sinestro in Lanterns, the upcoming live-action Green Lantern series from HBO, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios.

I know the Danish actor best from his role as Kai Proctor in Cinemax’s Banshee, and if you’ve seen that series, you’ll know he’s quite adept at playing a sinister villain. He’s also played roles in The Blacklist, Counterpoint, The New Pope, and more. You may also recognize him from movies such as The World Is Not Enough, Kingdom of Heaven, and The Thing.

The live-action Green Lantern series is said to have a True Detective vibe as it “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) is set to star in Lanterns as Hal Jordan alongside Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) as John Stewart. Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) will also star as Sheriff Kerry, a “no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town.” Garret Dillahunt has also joined the series in a recurring role. He will play William Macon, a modern cowboy who is described as “a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade.” Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) will also appear in the series as will play Zoe, who is described as “effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning as the influential men around her.

Chris Mundy (Ozark) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce. James Hawes, a prolific TV director best known for Black Mirror and Slow Horses, will helm the first two episodes. Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order last summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.

What do you think of Ulrich Thomsen being cast as Sinestro in Lanterns?

Source: Deadline
